BRIEF-Link Real Estate Investment Trust says DPU for year increased by 10.8%
* Distribution per unit (DPU) for year increased by 10.8 pct to HK228.41 cents
PARIS, July 27 French bank Societe Generale's works council has approved the sale of its Los Angeles-based asset management arm TCW, two union sources told Reuters on Friday.
The deal is at a very advanced stage and will be signed in the coming days, they said. The name of the acquirer and the price of the transaction were not disclosed at the meeting.
"The works council has met ... It is decided that we are selling TCW," said one of the sources who attended the meeting.
A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Editing by Caroline Jacobs)
* Distribution per unit (DPU) for year increased by 10.8 pct to HK228.41 cents
June 6 Noble Group's main banks are in talks to decide whether to give the commodity trader an extension on its credit line or force it into a restructuring or liquidation, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday.