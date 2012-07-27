PARIS, July 27 French bank Societe Generale's works council has approved the sale of its Los Angeles-based asset management arm TCW, two union sources told Reuters on Friday.

The deal is at a very advanced stage and will be signed in the coming days, they said. The name of the acquirer and the price of the transaction were not disclosed at the meeting.

"The works council has met ... It is decided that we are selling TCW," said one of the sources who attended the meeting.

A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Editing by Caroline Jacobs)