PARIS, Sept 3 Societe Generale said it
was replacing the head of its international retail operations,
which have seen mixed results in markets such as Russia and
Greece.
Jean-Luc Parer, head of the global finance unit, was named
to replace Jean-Louis Mattei, who had headed international
retail banking at France's No. 2 bank since 1998, effective on
Monday, the bank said in a statement.
Mattei, who joined SocGen in 1973, will retire in March
2013, until which time he will serve as adviser to senior
management, the bank said in a statement.
The move comes at a time of upheaval in SocGen's
international operations, where mounting losses at Greek unit
Geniki and Russian bank Rosbank have overshadowed the French
bank's relative lack of exposure to the euro zone's trouble
spots.
SocGen is trying to keep up with peers in an industry-wide
race to beef up capital and is in talks to sell its Egyptian and
Greek units. Still, its international operations have been doing
better than those of some peers, including domestic rival Credit
Agricole, which is also seeking to sell its Greek
unit.
Earnings at SocGen's international retail unit fell 1.4
percent in the second quarter, with results in at Rosbank flat
and a decline in its Romanian unit, even as the Mediterranean
basis and Africa showed strong growth.
The bank took a 250 million euro second-quarter writedown
for Rosbank, which is undergoing a strategic overhaul.
In Greece, SocGen has said it was in "advanced" talks to
sell Geniki to Piraeus Bank.
SocGen said earlier this year it was cutting jobs in Russia,
Romania, Poland and Egypt, where Qatar National Bank
is in talks to buy SocGen's National Societe Generale Bank
unit.
The bank did not disclose the age of either Mattei, who was
born in 1947, or Parer, who has been with the bank since 1980
and was appointed special adviser to the international business
earlier this year.
