Workers are seen at their workstations on the floor of an outsourcing centre in Bangalore, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Earnings at global software and IT services companies are expected to decline by 2 percent on an average this year, Societe Generale said, downgrading several stocks, including Logica Plc LOG.L and Sage Group Plc (SGE.L).

"We expect companies to adopt a more cautious view of their prospects in the upcoming reporting season, and consensus estimates are likely to come down," the brokerage said.

SocGen had earlier projected flat earnings for the sector this year.

For 2013, SocGen expects earnings to grow only 4 percent, compared to its prior view of a 12 percent growth.

The brokerage cut its rating on British companies Logica and Sage Group to "sell" from "hold." It downgraded Canada's top IT services company CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO) and French company Aubay SA (AUBT.PA) to "hold" from "buy."

SocGen also cut its price targets on several stocks, including SAP AG (SAPG.DE), Software AG (SOWG.DE), Oracle Corp ORCL.O, IBM Corp (IBM.N) and Infosys Ltd (INFO.O).

The brokerage said it favours vendors with a strong product pipeline and greater exposure to the United States and emerging markets. It also prefers large-cap vendors as they are more diversified.

SocGen named Atos SA (ATOS.PA), SAP AG (SAPG.DE), Altran Technologies SA (ALTT.PA) and CapGemini SA (CAPP.PA) among its top picks. It upgraded Alten SA (LTEN.PA) to "buy" from "hold," partly on valuation.

The STOXX 600 Technology Index .SX8P has risen 8.2 percent since the start of June.

(Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)