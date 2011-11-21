ABIDJAN Nov 21 The Ivorian unit of Societe Generale recorded 3.95 billion CFA francs ($8.1 million) in profit for the first half of 2011, down 53.5 percent on the same period last year, the bank said in a statement posted on the West African BRVM bourse's website on Monday.

The bank blamed the fall on a two-month shutdown of its operations during Ivory Coast's violent post-election power struggle earlier this year.

It said that results from the second half of the year would be better as the bank's operations were now fully restored. ($1 = 487.067 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by David Cowell)