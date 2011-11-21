Egypt central bank says removes foreign currency transfer limit
CAIRO, June 14 Egypt's central bank said on Wednesday that it was removing limits on international currency transfers.
ABIDJAN Nov 21 The Ivorian unit of Societe Generale recorded 3.95 billion CFA francs ($8.1 million) in profit for the first half of 2011, down 53.5 percent on the same period last year, the bank said in a statement posted on the West African BRVM bourse's website on Monday.
The bank blamed the fall on a two-month shutdown of its operations during Ivory Coast's violent post-election power struggle earlier this year.
It said that results from the second half of the year would be better as the bank's operations were now fully restored. ($1 = 487.067 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by David Cowell)
June 14 China's securities regulator has tightened registration rules for Hong Kong-focused mutual funds, requiring equity funds with "Hong Kong" in their names to invest at least 80 percent of their non-cash assets in the Chinese territory's stocks.