Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
ABIDJAN Nov 7 The Ivorian unit of Societe Generale boosted its net profit by 190 percent to 11.45 billion CFA francs ($22.26 million) in the first half of 2012, according to a statement published on Wednesday.
"Thanks to additional revenues... to a control over interest charges, and to the rebound in commissions and other products heavily affected by the 2011 crisis, net income grew greatly," read the statement on the West African BRVM bourse's website.
The bank was forced to shut down operations for two months during Ivory Coast's violent post-election power struggle early last year, leading to 2011 a first half profit of just 3.95 billion CFA. ($1=514.2740 CFA francs) (Reporting Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Mike Nesbit)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.