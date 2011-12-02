PARIS Dec 2 French bank Societe Generale is to cut 700 jobs at its American and Asian operations as it pulls back on U.S. dollar lending to cut debt and strengthen its balance sheet, two trade-union sources said on Friday.

"They gave in New York a figure of 700 job cuts across the Americas and Asia," said Michel Marchet, a CGT union representative.

Meanwhile, a second trade union source who did not wish to be named said: "We've been given the number, 700 people, in New York and in Asia."

A Societe Generale spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Elena Berton)