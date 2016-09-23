(Adds word 'euros' to headline)

PARIS, Sept 23 A French appeals court on Friday ordered former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel pay 1 million euros ($1.12 million) in damages to the bank following losses he made that totalled 4.9 billion euros.

In 2010, Kerviel was sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of breach of trust and fraud over the huge losses from equity derivatives trades in 2008.

Kerviel was initially ordered to repay the whole sum, but subsequent rulings had struck down that decision. In June, a public prosecutor said the bank "had left the door open" for Kerviel to act illegally. ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)