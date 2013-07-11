By Matthias Blamont
| PARIS, July 11
PARIS, July 11 Societe Generale's
chief executive on Thursday warned regulators against focusing
too much on simple gauges of banks' borrowing, calling a key
ratio advocated by some industry supervisors a "crude measure."
Frederic Oudea said he favoured the more flexible standards
in the so-called Basel III accord, defending them from critics
who have called for simpler, measurable standards.
Forcing banks to rely less on borrowed capital has been a
pillar of regulators' efforts to make banks safer since the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
Criticism of a complicated web of regulations now in place
to curb bankers' pay and risk taking and protect against bank
failure have resulted in calls to simplify the rules.
Overarching regulation of European banks remains a work in
progress. The European Commission on Wednesday outlined plans to
set up an agency to salvage or shut failing euro zone banks
which was immediately criticised by some as too weak and which
Germany attacked as out of step with EU law.
"We need to preserve a risk-based model for the national
banks and it is what Basel III has in mind, allocating capital
according to the risk that banks take," he said.
U.S. regulators earlier this week launched a plan to put a
hard cap on how much the country's largest lenders can borrow to
fund their businesses following similar moves by watchdogs in
Britain and Switzerland.
To enforce the cap, all three countries will be relying on a
so-called leverage ratio requiring banks to hold equity capital
equivalent to a given amount of total assets - 6 percent in the
case of the top U.S. lenders.
Under the so-called Basel III accord, banks must ramp up
their capital buffers, but can measure their risk with their own
mathematical models, while the accord's leverage ratio, which
does not use such risk weightings, stands at 3 percent, which
critics call unambitious.
Oudea defended the risk-weighted model in remarks at a Paris
financial conference, saying that "a crude measure such as the
leverage ratio" should be "a backstop but not a pillar of the
regulatory framework."
"It is too simplistic to look at banks by just a series of
ratios," Oudea said. "It is also a question of internal
management of risk taking."
Describing the regulatory regime installed after the 2008
financial crisis as "repressive" although needed, he said Europe
needed to find ways to "develop a strategy for capital markets."
European businesses still rely mostly on banks to provide
credit, while in the United States most financing is provided
through capital markets - a model Europe needs to emulate, he
said.
"It will take some time and you just can't take the same
measures and parameters immediately for the different systems,"
he said.