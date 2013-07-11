PARIS, July 11 Societe Generale's chief executive on Thursday warned regulators against focusing too much on simple gauges of banks' borrowing, calling a key ratio advocated by some industry supervisors a "crude measure."

Frederic Oudea said he favoured the more flexible standards in the so-called Basel III accord, defending them from critics who have called for simpler, measurable standards.

Forcing banks to rely less on borrowed capital has been a pillar of regulators' efforts to make banks safer since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Criticism of a complicated web of regulations now in place to curb bankers' pay and risk taking and protect against bank failure have resulted in calls to simplify the rules.

Overarching regulation of European banks remains a work in progress. The European Commission on Wednesday outlined plans to set up an agency to salvage or shut failing euro zone banks which was immediately criticised by some as too weak and which Germany attacked as out of step with EU law.

"We need to preserve a risk-based model for the national banks and it is what Basel III has in mind, allocating capital according to the risk that banks take," he said.

U.S. regulators earlier this week launched a plan to put a hard cap on how much the country's largest lenders can borrow to fund their businesses following similar moves by watchdogs in Britain and Switzerland.

To enforce the cap, all three countries will be relying on a so-called leverage ratio requiring banks to hold equity capital equivalent to a given amount of total assets - 6 percent in the case of the top U.S. lenders.

Under the so-called Basel III accord, banks must ramp up their capital buffers, but can measure their risk with their own mathematical models, while the accord's leverage ratio, which does not use such risk weightings, stands at 3 percent, which critics call unambitious.

Oudea defended the risk-weighted model in remarks at a Paris financial conference, saying that "a crude measure such as the leverage ratio" should be "a backstop but not a pillar of the regulatory framework."

"It is too simplistic to look at banks by just a series of ratios," Oudea said. "It is also a question of internal management of risk taking."

Describing the regulatory regime installed after the 2008 financial crisis as "repressive" although needed, he said Europe needed to find ways to "develop a strategy for capital markets."

European businesses still rely mostly on banks to provide credit, while in the United States most financing is provided through capital markets - a model Europe needs to emulate, he said.

"It will take some time and you just can't take the same measures and parameters immediately for the different systems," he said.