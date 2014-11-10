PARIS Nov 10 Societe Generale is
ready to make acquisitions in countries where its existing
operations offer potential combined cost savings, such as in
central and eastern Europe, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea told
financial newspaper Investir.
The French bank is also open to opportunities in private
banking in Europe, the CEO was quoted as saying.
SocGen would not be interested in retail banking assets in
euro zone countries with weak growth, Oudea said when asked
about possible opportunities in Italy after the European Central
Bank stress tests.
Oudea was reported as saying that SocGen's performance since
the start of the year makes him confident that it will achieve
its targeted dividend payout ratio of 40 percent of profit this
year and 50 percent in 2015 and 2016.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Goodman)