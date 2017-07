PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - French bank watchdog ACPR said on Friday it had fined Societe Generale 5 million euros ($5.83 million) for a number of shortcomings in its controls for preventing money laundering and financing of terrorism.

The sanction followed a 2015 inspection of the bank, ACPR said in a statement.

ACPR fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros last month for insufficient anti-money laundering controls. ($1 = 0.8577 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Adrian Croft)