Gold steady as investors cautious ahead of French polls
Gold held steady on Friday with tensions surrounding upcoming French elections underpinning the safe-haven demand, but the yellow metal was on track for its first weekly drop in six.
NEW YORK Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) has agreed to pay $122 million to settle a lawsuit by the U.S. regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac over mortgage-backed securities.
The settlement, announced by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Thursday, would resolve a lawsuit accusing the bank of misleading the U.S. housing giants in their purchase of $1.3 billion in securities.
The settlement marked the eighth to date by the FHFA, which in 2011 filed 18 lawsuits over some $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities that were at the heart of the 2008 financial crisis.
