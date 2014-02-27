NEW YORK Feb 27 Societe Generale has agreed to pay $122 million to settle a lawsuit by the U.S. regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac over mortgage-backed securities.

The settlement, announced by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Thursday, would resolve a lawsuit accusing the bank of misleading the U.S. housing giants in their purchase of $1.3 billion in securities.

The settlement marked the eighth to date by the FHFA, which in 2011 filed 18 lawsuits over some $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities that were at the heart of the 2008 financial crisis.