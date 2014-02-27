China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
NEW YORK Feb 27 Societe Generale has agreed to pay $122 million to settle a lawsuit by the U.S. regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac over mortgage-backed securities.
The settlement, announced by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Thursday, would resolve a lawsuit accusing the bank of misleading the U.S. housing giants in their purchase of $1.3 billion in securities.
The settlement marked the eighth to date by the FHFA, which in 2011 filed 18 lawsuits over some $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities that were at the heart of the 2008 financial crisis.
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in