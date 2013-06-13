BRIEF-Hamilton Lane, effective on May 26, 2017, board increased size of board to 6 directors
PARIS/HONG KONG, June 13 French bank Societe Generale is in talks to buy out rival Credit Agricole's 50-percent stake in their jointly owned brokerage Newedge, several sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
SocGen and Credit Agricole have yet to reach agreement on a price, one of the sources said, adding it was a complex business in an uncertain market environment.
The total business has an equity value of around 800 million to 1 billion euros ($1.07 to $1.33 billion), according to banking and analyst sources.
Spokeswomen for Societe Generale and Credit Agricole CIB declined to comment. Newedge referred a request for comment to its parent shareholders. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris, Michael Flaherty and Nishant Kumar in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong and Matthias Blamont in Paris; Editing by Elena Berton)
CARACAS, May 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has confirmed it bought Venezuelan bonds after being excoriated by the country's opposition for financing the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro, who is facing sustained protests.