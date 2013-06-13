PARIS/HONG KONG, June 13 French bank Societe Generale is in talks to buy out rival Credit Agricole's 50-percent stake in their jointly owned brokerage Newedge, several sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

SocGen and Credit Agricole have yet to reach agreement on a price, one of the sources said, adding it was a complex business in an uncertain market environment.

The total business has an equity value of around 800 million to 1 billion euros ($1.07 to $1.33 billion), according to banking and analyst sources.

Spokeswomen for Societe Generale and Credit Agricole CIB declined to comment. Newedge referred a request for comment to its parent shareholders. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris, Michael Flaherty and Nishant Kumar in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong and Matthias Blamont in Paris; Editing by Elena Berton)