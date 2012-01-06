PARIS Jan 6 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea has said there is "no question" of France's second-biggest listed bank making large investments in French sovereign debt, according to a research report published on Friday.

Oudea, who has in the past laid the responsibility for solving the eurozone debt crisis firmly at the feet of politicians, said it was not the job of banks to function as "final investors" for governments, CM-CIC analyst Pierre Chedeville wrote in a note summing up a meeting with the CEO.

Some policymakers including French President Nicolas Sarkozy have called for banks to buy more sovereign debt in exchange for massive cheap funding from the European Central Bank.

Bank of France head Christian Noyer told Europe 1 radio earlier on Friday that there was no reason European banks should refrain from buying up government bonds and lending to the wider economy.

"Oudea very clearly stated that there was no question of the company making large investments in French debt," Chedeville wrote, though he said the CEO did believe there was an "undeniable" trend towards a "renationalisation" of sovereign debt.

A spokeswoman for SocGen declined to comment.

SocGen, which saw its share price slump 57 percent in 2011, is trying to bolster investor confidence in the face of the eurozone crisis and bank funding woes by selling assets, cutting jobs and shrinking its investment bank's balance sheet.

SocGen intends to focus on its key strengths of equity derivatives and natural-resource financing, CM-CIC's Chedeville wrote, and hopes to remain one of the eurozone's top three investment-bank players alongside BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.

The banks' plan to cut over 1,500 jobs would lead to a restructuring charge of around 220 million euros ($280 million), booked for the fourth quarter of 2011, he added. ($1 = 0.7865 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)