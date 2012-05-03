PARIS May 3 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on Thursday he was confident in the French bank's future outlook after a strong start to the year.

"(The first quarter) allows us to look to the future with confidence," the CEO told journalists on a conference call.

The bank's underlying operations put in a good performance in the first quarter, and funding requirements are more or less covered for the whole of 2012, Oudea added. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)