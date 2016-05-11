PARIS May 11 French Senator Philippe Dominati
said on Wednesday that he saw no grounds to pursue Societe
Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea over
allegations he misled France's upper house of parliament in 2012
regarding the French bank's activities in Panama.
"I see nothing that could lead the Senate bureau to take
legal action over this declaration by Mr Oudea," he told a
Senate hearing set up for the CEO to answer questions prompted
by the Panama Papers revelations on the world of offshore
finance.
"I think I asked very precise questions," Dominati said,
referring to when he was chairman of a Senate inquiry committee
into the matter. "I received precise answers from Mr Oudea."
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
James Regan)