PARIS Nov 29 French bank Societe Generale is selling 600 million euros ($801.1 million) worth of property loans, a source close to the situation confirmed on Tuesday.

The source added that the sale process, which was earlier reported by the Financial Times, was part of the bank's plan to sell tens of billions of euros in risk-weighted assets to toughen up its balance sheet in the face of the euro debt crisis.

"This is part of the deleveraging process," the source said.

($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)