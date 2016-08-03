BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Aug 3 French bank Societe Generale would be "happy" to take part in a consolidation of banks in central and eastern Europe as long as it does not weigh on its capital ratios, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"I have always said there are too many banks in the region," CEO Frederic Oudea said in a conference call with analysts.
"We have always said we would be flexible on this, happy to participate, but it would not be to the detriment of the evolution of capital ratios," he said.
"We will see how it goes, but I don't think it is going to be in the second half," he added.
The bank reported better than expected results earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Michel Rose and Adrian Croft)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project