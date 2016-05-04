* French bank unveils 220 mln euros in cost cuts
* Move follows dip in investment banking
(Adds details, analyst comment, share price reaction)
By Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus
PARIS, May 4 Societe Generale is to
cut a further 220 million euros in costs from its investment
bank to help to boost profitability after a tough start to the
year for this business.
France's second biggest bank reported stronger than expected
group profit in the first quarter, bucking the trend for
European banks along with rival BNP Paribas, which
reported robust results on Tuesday.
But Societe Generale's investment bank struggled. Net income
at this division fell by almost 15 percent, while revenues
dipped more than 9 percent.
Europe's banks have had a rocky first quarter in investment
banking. Societe General's investment bank performed more
strongly than that of rival BNP Paribas.
The bank said its latest cost cuts would bring planned cost
savings to 2 billion euros ($2.30 billion) between 2012 and
2017, giving it room to invest in growing its businesses.
Philippe Heim, chief financial officer, said the new cuts
would involve initiatives in different areas and scrapping
non-profitable operations.
"We have made a plan of 128 job cuts in France and abroad
and we will use more offshore platforms in Budapest and
elsewhere," he said, referring to the use of locations where
costs are lower.
As part of the plan, it will reduce its business involved in
UK government bond auctions as well as in the sale and trading
of mortgage-backed securities.
The bank said it was confident about the outlook for 2016,
having made more guarded comments earlier in the year.
"We expect to increase our EPS (earnings per share)
forecasts by about 4-5 percent on the back of this set of
results," Jacques-Henri Gaulard, an analyst at Kepler Chevreux
said in a note, welcoming the company's "resolutely positive"
outlook.
Its shares were up more than 3 percent by 0958 GMT. The
European banks index was down nearly 1 percent.
The bank said its overall net income rose 6.5 percent in the
first three months of the year to 924 million euros.
Provisions for bad loans fell in all business lines, except
for its investment bank, where it set aside 140 million euros
for possible losses in the oil and gas sector versus the 50
million euros it had set aside a year ago.
The bank plans to stick to investment plans for its French
retail network, where it acquired more than 1,000 new corporate
customers and more than 61,000 clients for online bank
Boursorama.
($1 = 0.8715 euros)
