PARIS Feb 16 Societe Generale, France's second-biggest listed bank, said on Thursday quarterly profit slumped by a worse-than-expected 88.6 percent, hit by toxic assets at its investment bank and further writedowns on its Greek sovereign debt.

SocGen however said that it had met tougher regulatory capital requirements six months early, with a core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent under Basel 2.5, following in the footsteps of larger rival BNP Paribas.

SocGen said fourth-quarter earnings fell to 100 million euros ($130.66 million), from 874 million a year earlier, missing forecasts for 190 million according to a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

SocGen's key corporate and investment bank division slumped to a net quarterly loss of 482 million euros. The falling value of toxic assets left over from the 2008 financial crisis, as well as the eurozone debt crisis' impact on financial markets, cut the division's revenues by two-thirds. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)