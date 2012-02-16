PARIS Feb 16 Societe Generale,
France's second-biggest listed bank, said on Thursday quarterly
profit slumped by a worse-than-expected 88.6 percent, hit by
toxic assets at its investment bank and further writedowns on
its Greek sovereign debt.
SocGen however said that it had met tougher regulatory
capital requirements six months early, with a core Tier 1 ratio
of 9 percent under Basel 2.5, following in the footsteps of
larger rival BNP Paribas.
SocGen said fourth-quarter earnings fell to 100 million
euros ($130.66 million), from 874 million a year earlier,
missing forecasts for 190 million according to a Reuters poll of
10 analysts.
SocGen's key corporate and investment bank division slumped
to a net quarterly loss of 482 million euros. The falling value
of toxic assets left over from the 2008 financial crisis, as
well as the eurozone debt crisis' impact on financial markets,
cut the division's revenues by two-thirds.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
