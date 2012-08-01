EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
PARIS Aug 1 French bank Societe Generale reported a worse-than-expected 42 percent slump in earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday, hit by one-off write-downs on fund unit TCW and Russian subsidiary Rosbank .
France's No. 2 listed bank is more than halfway through a plan to slash debt and sell assets at its corporate and investment bank. It is under pressure to beef up balance-sheet strength and sources have told Reuters a sale of TCW is close.
Net income fell to 433 million euros ($533.26 million), missing the average of analyst estimates of about 677.9 million, according to a Reuters poll. Revenue fell 3.6 percent to 6.27 billion euros, better than the poll average of 6.13 billion.
SocGen is "confident" it will hit its end-2013 target of a Basel III core Tier 1 ratio of between 9 and 9.5 percent, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has