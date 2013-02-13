EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
PARIS Feb 13 French bank Societe Generale swung to a loss in the fourth quarter on the back of euro-zone weakness and one-off charges and pledged to further cut costs over the next three years.
France's No. 2 listed bank racked up a quarterly net loss of 476 million euros ($641 million), it said on Wednesday, compared with a net profit of 100 million for the year-ago period.
Analysts had been expecting a loss closer to 237 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of eight analyst estimates. ($1 = 0.7427 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has