PARIS May 7 Societe Generale,
France's No. 2 listed bank, reported a 50 percent slump in
quarterly profit on Tuesday on the back of a weakening domestic
economy and one-off charges, and said it had begun a
cost-cutting drive.
SocGen posted first-quarter net income of 364 million euros
($475 million), compared with 732 million for the same period a
year ago.
This was below the 674.6 million euro average of analyst
estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SocGen also announced a new plan to cut 900 million euros in
costs through 2015, having already cut some 550 million in 2012.
The savings will help the bank achieve a new return-on-equity
target of 10 percent by end-2015, it said.
($1 = 0.7659 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by
James Regan)