PARIS Aug 1 Societe Generale,
France's No. 2 listed bank, said second-quarter earnings more
than doubled after a surge in securities trading and a swing to
profit at its foreign retail operations defied Europe's slump.
Quarterly net income soared to 955 million euros ($1.27
billion) from 436 million in the year-ago period, while revenue
slipped 0.6 percent to 6.23 billion, the bank said on Thursday.
Both figures were ahead of analysts' estimates, according to
a poll compiled by Thomson Reuters Eikon, with the average
forecast for net profit at 703 million euros and for revenue at
5.88 billion.
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)