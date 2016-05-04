PARIS May 4 Societe Generale pledged
to cut costs this year and sought to reassure investors it was
confident about its 2016 outlook thanks to a diversified
business model that helped outweigh investment banking weakness
in the first quarter.
France's second-biggest listed bank said on Wednesday that
net income rose 6.5 percent in the first three months of the
year to 924 million euros ($1.06 billion).
When adjusted for exceptional items, such as the revaluation
of SocGen's own debt, net income was down 0.5 percent to 829
million euros.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a 7.7 percent
decline in net income to 801 million euros on average.
"In 2016, the strength of the diversified business model,
additional efforts on costs and solid asset quality should
sustain both commercial and financial performances," the bank
said.
($1 = 0.8706 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
James Regan)