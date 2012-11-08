PARIS Nov 8 Societe Generale plans to cut costs at its French branch network over the coming quarters, Deputy Chief Executive Jean-Francois Sammarcelli said on Thursday.

"We clearly aim to cut costs over the coming quarters," Sammarcelli told journalists on a conference call, citing gains from back-office savings.

SocGen Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said the bank's dividend payout ratio for this year would be 25 percent. He said a tax on banks' balance sheets in France would cost SocGen 136 million euros ($173.47 million) for 2013. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)