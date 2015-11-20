PARIS Nov 20 Societe Generale is aiming to win 100,000 new retail clients per year in France by 2020 as part of a 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) investment plan to overhaul its branches and boost online services over the next five years.

French banks are cutting costs as well as betting on mobile and online banking to keep up profitability, which is under pressure from low interest rates.

SocGen, like other lenders, plans to cut down on paperwork and encourage clients to use mobile applications and self-service options in its newly-designed branches.

It was also the first bank to announce earlier this year a long-term plan to close 20 percent of its roughly 2,000 branches and cut 2,000 jobs in France.

"We have started two years ago to close branches and it did not prevent us from increasing our client base," Laurent Goutard, head of French retail banking, told journalists on Friday.

SocGen currently has 8 million retail clients in France and expects an annual 100,000 inflow by 2020, excluding its Credit du Nord arm.

France is among five countries in the euro area with the highest density of retail branches per inhabitant - at 1,759 people per branch versus 2,111 on average, European Central Bank figures show.

SocGen, like many other banks in France, will start next year charging clients for holding a current account - 2.0 euro per month - in a move that may boost the attractiveness of online banking.

Laurent Goutard said only around 20 to 30 percent of clients would be charged and that previous experience at retail arm Credit du Nord showed such measures would not result in customers leaving.

