PARIS Nov 20 Societe Generale is
aiming to win 100,000 new retail clients per year in France by
2020 as part of a 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) investment
plan to overhaul its branches and boost online services over the
next five years.
French banks are cutting costs as well as betting on mobile
and online banking to keep up profitability, which is under
pressure from low interest rates.
SocGen, like other lenders, plans to cut down on paperwork
and encourage clients to use mobile applications and
self-service options in its newly-designed branches.
It was also the first bank to announce earlier this year a
long-term plan to close 20 percent of its roughly 2,000 branches
and cut 2,000 jobs in France.
"We have started two years ago to close branches and it did
not prevent us from increasing our client base," Laurent
Goutard, head of French retail banking, told journalists on
Friday.
SocGen currently has 8 million retail clients in France and
expects an annual 100,000 inflow by 2020, excluding its Credit
du Nord arm.
France is among five countries in the euro area with the
highest density of retail branches per inhabitant - at 1,759
people per branch versus 2,111 on average, European Central Bank
figures show.
SocGen, like many other banks in France, will start next
year charging clients for holding a current account - 2.0 euro
per month - in a move that may boost the attractiveness of
online banking.
Laurent Goutard said only around 20 to 30 percent of clients
would be charged and that previous experience at retail arm
Credit du Nord showed such measures would not result in
customers leaving.
($1 = 0.9354 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by
Mark Potter)