PARIS May 3 Societe Generale is eyeing a return on equity of between 10 and 12 percent in a normal, post-crisis environment, the French bank's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"What we have in mind, after the crisis, (is) between 10 and 12 percent," Bertrand Badre told analysts on a conference call.

The exact figure will depend on SocGen's ability to reprice its loan book, he added. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)