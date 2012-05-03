BRIEF-Lander Sports, unit not directly involved in Southampton takeover deal
* Says it and unit were never directly involved in Southampton takeover deal, clarifying media reports
PARIS May 3 Societe Generale is eyeing a return on equity of between 10 and 12 percent in a normal, post-crisis environment, the French bank's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
"What we have in mind, after the crisis, (is) between 10 and 12 percent," Bertrand Badre told analysts on a conference call.
The exact figure will depend on SocGen's ability to reprice its loan book, he added. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
ATHENS, June 9 Greece's parliament is set to approve on Friday pending reforms demanded by the country's international lenders to conclude a review of its bailout progress and qualify for more loans needed to repay debt maturing in July.