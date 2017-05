PARIS May 22 Societe Generale said on Wednesday that the board of its Russian unit, Rosbank, was moving to dismiss its chief executive, Vladimir Golubkov, who was arrested on bribery charges last week.

SocGen also said in a statement released as its annual shareholder meeting began that it had hired accounting firm Deloitte to "perform additional diligence and necessary investigations". (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)