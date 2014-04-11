PARIS, April 11 Societe Generale, France's second-largest bank, said on Friday it had increased its exposure to Russia by raising its stake in Rosbank to 99.4 percent.

Societe Generale said it bought 7 percent of Rosbank's share capital from Interros group, controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

The bank said the transaction had a limited impact of a few basis points on the group's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which stood at 10 percent at the end of 2013.

"Societe Generale's commitment to Russia is part of a long-term vision based on the belief that economic ties between Europe and Russia will strengthen, and that the Russian banking sector has a strong growth potential," Societe Generale said in a statement. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)