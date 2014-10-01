PARIS Oct 1 Societe Generale,
France's second-biggest listed lender, said on Wednesday it
remained committed to its business in Russia and saw no sign
that Russian authorities may impose capital controls.
"It is a view, shared with my banking colleagues in the
banking sector in Russia, it is in no interest of Russia to
block the flow of financing from the banking market in the
current situation," chief executive Frederic Oudea, speaking in
English, told an investor conference in London.
"We see no sign of discrimination by the authorities," he
said in comments broadcast over the Internet.
Russia's central bank denied a media report on Tuesday that
Russia was weighing the introduction of temporary capital
controls which had sent the rouble tumbling.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love)