PARIS Aug 10 Societe Generale's sale
of its stake in asset manager TCW was a welcome move as the
French bank plays catch-up with peers further ahead in their
capital-raising efforts during the euro zone crisis, but the
disposal was only a first step.
The question now is whether France's No. 2 listed bank will
be able to sell other, non-U.S. units over the coming year at
acceptable prices, potentially getting a capital boost that
would lift investor confidence, analysts said on Friday.
"Societe Generale could still sell its custody business, or
potentially its insurance unit, or its consumer-credit division
in Italy," Natixis analyst Alex Koagne said.
"But as long as there is no appetite for euro-denominated
assets it is going to be tricky."
Chief executive Frederic Oudea has promised business-unit
sales since 2010, as part of a strategy to keep the bank strong
enough to stay independent and avoid having to tap the market
for fresh capital. Those have yet to truly materialise, with
bankers blaming investor aversion to euro assets.
That has left SocGen and larger rival BNP Paribas
focused on selling portfolios of loans, rather than business
lines, to shrink their balance sheets after the euro zone crisis
yanked once-cheap market funding from their grasp.
U.S. banks like Wells Fargo and Citigroup have
been on hand to buy those loans.
The deal to sell Los Angeles-based TCW to its staff and
Carlyle Group for an undisclosed sum, announced on Thursday, was
due to close early next year. Sources told Reuters last month
Carlyle was leading the race to buy TCW in a transaction which
could value it at $700 million.
The TCW deal was expected to add 0.13 percentage point Basel
III capital. SocGen, which has not said where it stands under
Basel III methodology, is seen by analysts as lagging peers like
BNP, which hit 8.9 percent under Basel III at end-June.
Though not critical to hitting SocGen's minimum core capital
ratio target of at least 9 percent at end-2013, under stricter
Basel III rules that are closely watched by investors, the bank
has said disposals could add 0.5-1.0 percentage point's worth.
SocGen shares were up 1.3 percent to 20.10 euros at 1115
GMT, outperforming a 0.1 percent lower European bank sector
index. The stock, which has risen a quarter in value
since late July lows on hopes of central bank action, still
trades at a book-value discount to many European peers.
"While it is positive to see SocGen take the first step in
its disposal programme, more delivery is needed to be more
comfortable on capital," ING analysts said in a note. "The drag
(on profit) of future disposals will likely be higher."
The last time SocGen spun off a major business was in 2009,
with the creation of fund manager Amundi from its own assets and
rival Credit Agricole's. SocGen's remaining 24.9
percent stake in Amundi is non-strategic, said Natixis's Koagne.
Koagne said that while Credit Agricole would ordinarily be a
natural buyer it was tied up with difficulties in Greece.