LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Laurent Vignon as head of EMEA loan syndicate, responsible for loan structuring, underwriting and distribution in the region.

Vignon will be based in Paris and manage loan syndication teams there and in London and Madrid. He will report to Terence Shanahan, global head of syndicate, and Stephen Swift, deputy global head of syndicate.

Vignon was previously head of EMEA corporate and acquisition loan syndicate, since 2015. He has been at SG since 1989 and has worked in Canada, Paris, London and New York.

He replaces Damien Lamoril, who has been appointed deputy head of risk for SG corporate and investment banking. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)