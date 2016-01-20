LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed
Laurent Vignon as head of EMEA loan syndicate, responsible for
loan structuring, underwriting and distribution in the region.
Vignon will be based in Paris and manage loan syndication
teams there and in London and Madrid. He will report to Terence
Shanahan, global head of syndicate, and Stephen Swift, deputy
global head of syndicate.
Vignon was previously head of EMEA corporate and acquisition
loan syndicate, since 2015. He has been at SG since 1989 and has
worked in Canada, Paris, London and New York.
He replaces Damien Lamoril, who has been appointed deputy
head of risk for SG corporate and investment banking.
