Dec 20 Financial advisers in the United States
are seeing fewer benefits from their use of social media, a
survey by Aite Group showed on Tuesday.
Out of the 437 advisers surveyed, only 19 percent said
social media was useful for reaching new prospective clients --
roughly half the number from two years ago, when it was
considered a leading benefit.
"Social media has been over-hyped and the benefits just
aren't there for a lot of advisers," said Aite senior analyst
Ron Shevlin in an interview.
The most frequently cited objective for using social media
was to build brand awareness and differentiation. But the
percentage of advisers who credit social media with helping
them differentiate their practice from competitors dropped to 9
percent this year, from 21 percent in 2009.
"Most advisers practice in a relatively narrow geographic
focus," he said. "Not a whole lot of advisers in the suburbs of
Boston will have clients in Seattle. These advisers aren't
looking for business in Mongolia or Malaysia."
The one social media tool that saw an increase in advisers'
professional use was LinkedIn , up 10 percent since
2009. Comparatively, professional use of Facebook fell 10
percent, Twitter dropped 8 percent and personal blogging
declined 9 percent.
The survey included a mix of independent advisers,
wirehouse brokers and those working at other regional brokerage
firms.
Shevlin said as the client base of financial advisers moves
from the "Baby Boomer" age to the "Generation Y" group in the
long term, there is potential for an increased use of social
media among advisers, who will need to use the tools to connect
with clients.
"Those that jumped into the fray between 2009 and 2011 are
the laggards in using social media tools," he said. "It's not
that the tools don't work, it's that they're not making
effective use of it right now."