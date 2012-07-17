BRIEF-Hopson Development recorded contracted sales of about RMB576 mln in May
* In May, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB576 million
July 17 Design-software maker Autodesk Inc will buy video sharing service Socialcam for about $60 million.
The deal is expected to impact Autodesk's third-quarter earnings per share by about 6 cents a share, Autodesk said.
* Issued commercial paper for 1.80 billion rupees on 8th June, 2017, in favour of State Bank Of India