SINGAPORE May 24 British boy band One Direction
has swept the inaugural awards recognising the most popular
people in social media globally, coming top in four out of 10
categories at a star-studded ceremony in Singapore.
One Direction was named most popular music group, most
popular UK musicians, most popular in the UK, and most popular
in west Europe, at the Social Star Awards, but did not show up
to collect their prizes, sending their thanks by videolink.
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber won the award for best solo
artist, Selena Gomez for most popular actor, Ellen DeGeneres
for top TV show, and Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo
for most popular sports star.
The awards highlight viral sensations and people who garner
the most social media attention globally based on data from
Singapore-based Starcount that tracks the social media activity
of 1.7 billion people across 11 social media networks.
American actress Jessica Alba and "Entourage" star Jeremy
Piven hosted Thursday night's ceremony that ended a 24-hour
marathon of 288 online awards awarded in categories ranging from
best finance brand to top Indonesia actor.
"It is all about the most popular people on the planet ...
Everyday we are sharing, liking, viewing, tweeting and what our
awards show does is celebrate the superstars of social media,"
Starcount CEO Paul Morrison told reporters ahead of the awards.
Many of the award winners were absent from the prize giving
but the void was filled with live performances by South Korean
rapper Psy, American singer Carly Rae Jepsen, SkyBlu from
electronic dance duo LMFAO, and U.S. rockers Aerosmith.
R&B singer-songwriter Eric Benet hailed the impact of social
media.
"If you plan on being relevant and have a sustainable career
in this day and age social media is about as important as TV was
... in the 1950s," he told Reuters television.
"Way back in the '90s when I started back in the music
industry we would have to rely on our PR department and our
record label but now in this day and age we, the artist, can
take command of our career. It's awesome."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)