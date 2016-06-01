(Repeats May 31 story for wider distribution.)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO May 31 An agreement on Tuesday by
four major U.S. internet companies to block illegal hate speech
from their services in Europe within 24 hours shows the tight
corner the companies find themselves in as they face mounting
pressure to monitor and control content.
The new European Union "code of conduct on illegal online
hate speech" states that Facebook Inc, Google's YouTube
, Twitter Inc and Microsoft will
review reports of hate speech in less than 24 hours and remove
or disable access to the content if necessary.
European governments were acting in response to a surge in
antisemitic, anti-immigrant and pro-Islamic State commentary on
social media.
The companies downplayed the significance of the deal,
saying it was a simple extension of what they already do. Unlike
in the United States, many forms of hate speech, such as
pro-Nazi propaganda, are illegal in some or all European
countries, and the major internet companies have the technical
ability to block content on a country-by-country basis.
But people familiar with the complicated world of internet
content filtering say the EU agreement is part of a broad and
worrisome trend toward more government restrictions.
"Other countries will look at this and say, 'This looks like
a good idea, let's see what leverage I have to get similar
agreements,'" said Daphne Keller, former associate general
counsel at Google and director of intermediary liability at the
Stanford Center for Internet and Society.
"Anybody with an interest in getting certain types of
content removed is going to find this interesting."
POLICING CONTENT
The EU deal effectively requires the internet companies to
be the arbiters of what type of speech is legal in each country.
It also threatens to complicate the distinction between what is
actually illegal, and what is simply not allowed by the
companies' terms of service - a far broader category.
"The commission's solution is to ask the companies to do the
jobs of the authorities," said Estelle Masse, policy lead in
Europe for Access Now, a digital rights advocacy group that did
not endorse the final EU agreement.
Masse said that once companies agree to take quick action on
any content that is reported to them, they will inevitably
review it not only for legal violations but also terms of
service violations.
"The code of conduct puts terms of service above national
law," she said.
The agreement also expands the role of civil society
organizations such as SOS Racisme in France and the Community
Security Trust in the UK in reporting hate speech. While
governments can make formal legal requests to the companies for
removal of illegal content, a more common mechanism is to use
the reporting tools that the services provide for anyone to
"flag" content for review.
None of the companies would provide any detail on how many
such organizations they work with or who they are.
Facebook and Google both said in statements to Reuters that
they already review the vast majority of reported content within
24 hours.
"This is a commitment to improve enforcement on our
policies," said a Facebook representative. Facebook reviews
millions of pieces of reported content each week, according to
Monika Bickert, the company's head of global policy, and has
multilingual teams of reviewers around the world.
'DANGEROUS PRECEDENT'
Yet free speech advocates expressed concern that the EU code
of conduct would pressure companies to overcomply and remove
lawful content out of an abundance of caution.
"This is a dangerous precedent, as any wider discussion
between the EU and international human rights groups would have
revealed," said Danny O'Brien, international director of the
Electronic Freedom Foundation.
"It does not address that different speech is deemed illegal
in different jurisdictions," he said.
The hashtag #istandwithhatespeech was trending on Twitter
Monday afternoon as rights advocates objected to the EU deal.
The hate speech agreement raises some of the same issues as
a European court ruling that gives EU residents the right to
demand that links about them be removed from Google and other
search engines, internet activists say.
The so-called right to be forgotten requires Google to
review removal requests and determine which ones qualify because
they contain "excessive" or "irrelevant" information.
According to Google's transparency report, the company has
reviewed 1,522,636 Internet addresses, or URLs, since the law
went into effect in 2014. It removed the links in 43 percent of
the cases.
(Editing by Jonathan Weber and Matthew Lewis)