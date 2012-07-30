By Doris Frankel
July 29 Shares of social media giant Facebook
Inc, which bungled its initial public offering in May,
have been under the gun ever since, hitting a nadir on Friday
after dismal inaugural results.
While the earnings have cast a chill over Facebook shares,
which have already lost 38 percent of their value from their $38
debut price, not every social media stock has been tarred with
the same brush. Facebook shares on Friday dropped 11.7 percent
to $23.71 while LinkedIn Corp shares rose 2.6 percent
to $103.42.
Besides Facebook, online game company Zynga Inc,
LinkedIn and real estate website Zillow Inc went public in
the last year. Many of the shares have been hit hard, and their
struggles have raised concerns about their outlook.
"With all the headwinds that Facebook faces, a high
valuation and an oversupply of stock after the Aug. 16 lock-up,
I would not touch any of these social media stocks," said
Michael Khouw, managing director and head of equity derivatives
at CRT Capital Group, an institutional broker-dealer in
Stamford, Connecticut.
But some analysts are not ready to condemn the entire
sector.
"Of the stocks in the social media space, it looks like
there are two paths. Facebook, Groupon and Zynga have
been big losers in the past few months, while LinkedIn and
Zillow have held their value," said Brent Archer, options
analyst at options research firm InvestorsObserver.com, in
Charlottesville, Virginia.
FACEBOOK OPPORTUNITY
Some investors believe Facebook poses an opportunity,
particularly in the options market, where the amount of capital
required to speculate on a stock's direction and volatility is
lower than buying or selling shares outright.
"Social media is certainly here to stay, but it appears so
is volatility when it comes to their stock prices," said Dan
Passarelli, chief executive officer at options education firm
MarketTaker.com in Chicago.
A popular covered call trade or the sale of puts would be
two bullish strategies for investors to implement because they
would be both profitable to a certain extent if Facebook shares
move higher.
Michael Schwartz, chief options strategist at Oppenheimer Co
& Inc, recommends a covered call strategy on Facebook, a trade
which involves selling call options against a current long
position in the shares. The trade provides downside protection
and limited upside participation.
Based on a stock price of around $24.31, the March $25
strike call -- giving the buyer the right to buy the stock at
$25 by mid-March 2013 -- can be sold for a premium of $3.60.
The trade would start to make money if shares rise above $25 by
March expiration. The risk is if the stock trades below $20.71
by expiration.
"The share price decline in the stock has given us an
opportunity to implement this strategy," Schwartz said.
Oppenheimer has recently initiated coverage of Facebook with an
"outperform" rating on the shares, with a 12-to-18 month price
target of $41 a share.
Another strategy for an investor would be to sell put
options as a way to potentially own the stock at a discount to
where it is currently trading. Put options convey the right to
sell shares at a fixed price by a certain date.
"While many may view this as the final death knell for a
social media stock bubble that never really inflated, it could
also be an opportunity," said Steve Place, a founder of options
analytics firm investingwithoptions.com in Mobile, Alabama.
"If an investor would like to own Facebook stock at a better
basis, using a cash-secured put sale would be advantageous after
this big earnings drop," Place said.
For example, Place said an investor could sell the September
$21 strike put for $1.10. This gives the investor the obligation
to own Facebook stock at $21, and they receive cash upfront or a
credit of $1.10 for assuming that risk. The risk is if Facebook
stock continues lower, then the position behaves very similar to
just owning the stock, Place said.
If assigned, the investor would own Facebook shares at a
basis of $19.90, which is an even steeper discount from the
current price. If Facebook stays above $21 by September
expiration, then they receive the full credit without
assignment, which would be a return of 5.5 percent.
SEARCHING FOR STOCKS
InvestorsObserver's Archer said there is a perception in the
markets that LinkedIn and Zillow should be better able to
monetize their business than other social media companies.
LinkedIn is due to report quarterly earnings on Aug. 2 after
the close, so options premiums are high right now, Archer said.
"Our analysts like the LinkedIn September $85-$80 bull-put
credit spread for an 80-cent credit per share," Archer said.
"That trade will make a 19 percent simple return as long as
LinkedIn shares are above $85 at September expiration."
A bull-put credit spread involves selling the $85 strike put
and simultaneously purchasing the lower strike $80 put. This
strategy is a moderately bullish position with limited risk and
provides protection for the investor, Archer said.
LinkedIn shares would have to fall by more than 16 percent
in the next two months to cause a problem, Archer said. If the
shares head higher from Friday's price, stay flat or even fall a
little, this trade will be successful.
"The entire social media space may seem like a disaster, but
it's perhaps that public markets have yet to see the right
stocks," Place said.