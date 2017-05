Hong Kong March retail sales rebound, rise 3.1 pct yr/yr

May 5 March retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2017 2016 March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Value 3.1 -5.8^ -1.0 -2.9 -5.4 -2.9 -4.0 Volume 2.7 -6.2^ -1.4 -2.9 -5.5 -2.7 -3.8 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales was down by 2.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three mont