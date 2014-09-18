Sept 18 Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :

* Says it finalised acquisition of an 8,300 m² office building in Bagneux (Paris inner rim)

* Says acquisition secures for company a rental income flow of 1.9 million euros representing an initial yield of 7.65 pct Source text: bit.ly/ZrHPr6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)