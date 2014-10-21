UPDATE 1-S.Korea pension fund accepts Daewoo Shipbuilding bailout proposal
* Other major bondholders expected to greenlight proposal (Adds background, Daewoo sale plan)
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.