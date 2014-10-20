UPDATE 1-Turkey's Ziraat Bank sets final price guidance for 5-yr dollar bond -lead

DUBAI, April 25 Turkey's Ziraat Bank (Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.) has set final price guidance on its planned five-year U.S. dollar bond at 5.25-5.375 percent, with the notes expected to price within that range, a document issued by one of the banks leading the transaction showed on Tuesday.