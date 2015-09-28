PARIS, Sept 28 French bank Societe Generale is considering closing up to one in five branches by 2020, financial daily Les Echos said on Monday, quoting labour union sources.

SocGen, France's second-biggest listed bank, could shut down 400 branches out of some 2,221, Les Echos said, adding that there had been no decision yet.

The bank declined to comment.

It said last week it plans to cut 420 staff in France as part of a drive to save 850 million euros ($950 million) between 2015 and 2017.

Banks across Europe are reviewing their workforce numbers with the aim of cutting costs as lending margins are squeezed. SocGen employed 51,794 people in France, according to its 2014 annual report. ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Julien Ponthus; editing by Andrew Roche)