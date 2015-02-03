PARIS Feb 3 French bank Societe Generale
said on Tuesday it would close its consumer finance
operations in Brazil and book a 200 million euro ($229 million)
hit in its fourth-quarter earnings as a result.
France's second-biggest bank also said that it was
considering putting the loan portfolios from its two Brazilian
consumer finance operations up for sale as part of a refocusing
on corporate and institutional clients in the country.
"The overall financial impact of the closure is estimated at
200 million euros which will be accounted in the fourth quarter
group results 2014," the bank said in statement.
"This operation will have no significant impact on the group
capital ratios and will be beneficial on the return on equity of
the group as soon as 2015," it added.
($1 = 0.8734 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)