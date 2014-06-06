France election poses risk to world economy-Schaeuble
WASHINGTON, April 21 The presidential election in France where a first round takes place this weekend poses a risk to the global economy, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
PARIS, June 6 Societe Generale denied having any interest in acquiring Commerzbank after a magazine report that France's second-biggest listed bank and Spain's Santander were mulling a tie-up with the German bank.
"Societe Generale denies any discussions related to a possible acquisition of Commerzbank," a Societe Generale spokeswoman said in an email on Friday.
German magazine Bilanz reported on Thursday that both SocGen and Santander were mulling a possible tie-up with Commerzbank. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)
NEW YORK, April 21 The head of General Electric said on Friday that the global economy is picking up speed even though the natural resources sector remains slow.