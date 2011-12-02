(Corrects 2nd paragraph to show SocGen reducing, not stopping, leveraged buyout funding)

* Looking to sell aircraft, shipping, real estate loans

* Sales meant to reduce U.S. dollar funding needs

PARIS, Dec 1 Societe Generale said on Thursday its planned sale of billions of euros in aircraft, shipping and real-estate loans was ongoing as the French bank cuts debt and shrinks its balance sheet to cope with tougher regulations and higher funding costs.

The bank is looking to sell portfolios of aircraft, shipping and real-estate loans and reduce funding leveraged buyouts to cut its U.S. dollar funding needs, a spokeswoman said.

"What we've said since September is that we are reducing activities that in the new regulatory environment are costly and offer few synergies with the rest of the group ... This includes the financing of aviation, shipping and real estate and the funding of leveraged buyouts," she said.

"The sale process is ongoing and we are not giving more details at the moment."

Last month, sources told Reuters Societe Generale was selling property loans worth more than 600 million euros ($807.69 million) to slash its exposure to the volatile sector and withstand the euro debt crisis.

SocGen is not alone, however, as rivals such as BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole also launched similarly sweeping asset sales to cope with a flare-up in the euro debt crisis that has frozen funding markets and led to major central bank action.

While some executives at these banks have said there is healthy demand from U.S. lenders for these good-quality assets, several M&A bankers have said there are a lot of sellers at the moment and few buyers.

A report in the Wall Street Journal earlier on Thursday said SocGen was inviting bids from Asian banks after U.S. and European buyers failed to show much interest. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb and Helen Massy-Beresford)