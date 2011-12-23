LONDON Dec 23 Societe Generale
has reshuffled the senior management of its corporate and
investment banking unit, days after the bank said division head
Michel Peretie was leaving the firm.
The chief operating officer of the business, Christophe
Hioco, will also depart by the end of the year, as he takes his
retirement.
Ex-Bear Stearns banker Peretie will be replaced from Jan. 3
by Didier Valet, SocGen's chief financial officer.
Christophe Mianne, who will step up to be Valet's deputy,
will be replaced as global head of markets by his own deputy,
Dan Fields, the bank said on Friday.
SocGen has also rejigged its global finance division,
appointing Pierre Palmieri to succeed Jean-Luc Parer, who will
be advising Valet and Mianne.
Christophe Leblanc, who was chief operating officer for
global markets, will become COO for the whole of the investment
bank.
(Reporting by Sarah White)