PARIS, April 3 French bank Societe Generale is planning to cut 128 jobs at its Global Banking & Investor Solutions division, the CGT union said in an e-mailed statement Sunday.

CGT did not give a timeframe for the staff reduction.

The job cuts are part of a cost-saving plan announcement by the bank in 2015.

A Societe Generale spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by David Evans)