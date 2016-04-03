BRIEF-Huarong international financial's unit enters loan agreement
May 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
PARIS, April 3 French bank Societe Generale is planning to cut 128 jobs at its Global Banking & Investor Solutions division, the CGT union said in an e-mailed statement Sunday.
CGT did not give a timeframe for the staff reduction.
The job cuts are part of a cost-saving plan announcement by the bank in 2015.
A Societe Generale spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by David Evans)
May 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Q1 total revenue to 5.90 billion pesos, 26% higher than same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: