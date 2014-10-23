LONDON Oct 23 France's Societe Generale
said on Thursday it has signed a contract to lease a
new office in east London financial district Canary Wharf,
bringing the majority of its London-based businesses to one
location.
The bank, which currently has six offices across Britain's
capital, will occupy eight of the 26 floors of a new building at
One Bank Street, it said in a statement.
The property is expected to be completed in 2019 and will
house the group's UK corporate and investment banking division,
securities services, asset management and back- and
middle-office private banking activities.
Canary Wharf is home to the headquarters of Barclays
and HSBC, as well as the main European offices
of JPMorgan, Citi and Morgan Stanley.
The estate is managed by developer Canary Wharf Group, which
is majority-owned by Songbird Estates.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Freya Berry.)