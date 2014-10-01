* SocGen remains committed to Russia
* CEO Oudea says bank to easily manage even an extreme
scenario
* Sees demand from international clients for rouble
financing
By Maya Nikolaeva
PARIS, Oct 1 Societe Generale said it
remained committed to its business in sanctions-hit Russia and
that France's second-biggest listed lender would easily cope
even with an extreme situation of expropriation.
Banks in Russia are having to adapt their business to
sanctions imposed by Western countries that froze international
deals by firing staff and reshuffling roles to keep costs down.
Asked if Societe Generale had a contingency plan for its
business in Russia, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said there
was no easy solution.
"Even if you have an extreme scenario in mind, a kind of
expropriation... for us it will have a relatively limited impact
in terms of capital, I think it is something we can easily
manage," he said.
Societe Generale has 3 billion euros ($3.78 billion) of
capital invested in Russia and 1.3 billion euros of external
financing as of the end of July 2014, Oudea said.
It booked a 525 million euro writedown this year on the
value of its Russian unit, Rosbank, after months of political
crisis in Ukraine.
Nevertheless, Societe Generale affirmed its commitment to
the Russian market and said it saw no sign of authorities
imposing capital controls.
"It is a view, shared with my banking colleagues in the
banking sector in Russia, it is in no interest of Russia to
block the flow of financing from the banking market in the
current situation," Oudea told an investor conference in London.
"We see no sign of discrimination by the authorities," he
said in comments broadcast over the Internet.
Russia's central bank denied a media report on Tuesday that
Russia was weighing the introduction of temporary capital
controls, which had sent the rouble tumbling.
SocGen, which bought into Rosbank in 2006, spent billions of
dollars to fix the underperforming Russian bank. Many rivals
have quit a country where they could not compete with large
state-controlled banks like Sberbank and VTB Capital
.
"The outlook is less positive than it was 12 months ago, but
we are adjusting our business," Oudea said. "Cost of risk is
under control, it will remain more or less stable compared to
the second quarter."
Economic growth in Russia had slowed due to sanctions, but
the country was showing overall resilience thanks to low public
debt and the central bank's reserves, Oudea added.
Russia would function more with rouble financing, as
international markets were virtually blocked for many Russian
companies.
"I also see this adjustment by our international clients.
They want us to finance more in roubles," Oudea said.
